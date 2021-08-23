Abu Dhabi: Motorists who have registered to use any public multi-storey car park in Abu Dhabi can now use all the seven such facilities with no extra charge, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said on Monday.
The ITC, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport which regulates public transport in the emirate, said the move aims to make parking easier for motorists while also alleviating congestion in surface parking lots.
The ITC’s seven multi-storey car parks on Abu Dhabi island offer 3,788 spaces, including 31 spots reserved for people of determination and 182 spots reserved for women. There are also 16 spaces for charging hybrid vehicles.
How to gain access
Each subscribed car park user has a magnetic subscription card that can be used to access any of the car parks. Users can obtain a quarterly registration priced at Dh1,369, a semi-annual registration priced at Dh2,738, or an annual parking registration priced at Dh5,475.