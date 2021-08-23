1 of 8
The French league match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned yesterday after the home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field at the Allianz Riviera, Nice. Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was struck on the back by a bottle thrown from the stands and he threw it back into the crowd. This caused the Nice fans to storm onto the pitch. Several players were said to be attacked by fans during the melee.
Image Credit: Reuters
Fans had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer but it didn't help at all. And once the fans had invaded the pitch the safety of the players was compromised. Seen here is a fan (centre) trying to kick Dimitri Payet (left).
Image Credit: Reuters
A brawl between the two teams also broke out and they were taken off the pitch. After a lengthy delay Nice – who were leading 1-0 at the time thanks to a Kasper Dolberg first-half goal - came back to finish the game but the Marseille players refused to.
Image Credit: Reuters
Play was suspended for 90 minutes before referee Benoit Bastien declared the match abandoned. Marseille president Pablo Longoria said, "The league decided to restart the match. We decided, for the safety of our players who were attacked, to not restart the match because the safety of our players wasn't guaranteed."
Image Credit: Reuters
He continued, "The referee agreed with us. He confirmed to us that safety wasn't guaranteed, he didn't want to restart the match. But the league decided to restart. That's unacceptable for us and that's why we decided not to restart the match and to return to Marseille."
Image Credit: Twitter
The chaos continued as the players tried to leave the pitch, with scuffles breaking out and Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli having to be held back by his staff.
Image Credit: Twitter
Marseille players had been targeted by plastic water bottles from that section of the crowd throughout the match, before one hit Payet and saw the midfielder fall to the ground.
Image Credit: Twitter
Several players were injured during the brawl. Marseille defender Luan Peres shows a wound to his neck. An automatic 3-0 victory will be given to Nice if usual French league rules are applied.
Image Credit: Twitter