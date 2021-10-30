Abu Dhabi: With parking fines now issued electronically in Abu Dhabi, motorists in the emirate must be vigilant about paying fees when parking in public spaces.
The new electronic Mawaqif fine system means that motorists violating parking regulations will not find a ticket on their windshield any more. Yet, one could already have been issued a fine electronically against his or her Mawaqif account. Starting from October 24, motorists are being notified of parking fines incurred by them only via SMS.
“Did you know that Mawaqif fines are now electronic? Avoid fines and make sure to pay parking fees,” the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) urged in a social media post recently.
Update contact information
The ITC had earlier said that electronic fines are part of its digital transformation drive. It has also urged motorists to ensure that they update their contact information on their Mawaqif accounts so that they can stay informed about any violation notices or fines issued to them.