Dubai: A smart and automated service by Dubai Police has cut the time taken to apply for the payment of fines in instalments from 70 minutes to only two minutes.

Dubai Police’s fully automated traffic fines instalment service can be availed by drivers who have accumulated fines over Dh5,000.

Any driver with a bank account can make the transactions processed through banks, either by credit cards or direct debit from customers’ bank accounts, rather than the traditional instalment method of writing cheques.

According to Major Abdulla Yasser Amiri, Director of Revenue and Fund Department in Dubai Police, the automated service saves around Dh1.7 million annually in human resources, administrative and operational fees, paperwork and processing time.

“The service is in line with Dubai Police strategy to achieve community happiness and the government’s digital transformation as well as paperless strategy,” Mak Al Amiri said.

The service is in line with the Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2019 Concerning Payment by instalments of Fines Payable to Government Entities in the emirate.

“The service, launched in partnership with the UAE Central Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank, can be obtained at all banks in the country, making Dubai Police the first government entity to complete joint transaction processing with the Central Bank, and the first policing agency to include direct debit in its traffic fines instalment service,” he added.

By including direct debit as a payment method to settle traffic fines, Dubai Police reduces paperwork hassles and cuts down the processing time to two minutes when customers apply for the services via the force’s official website or the smart application.

24/7 and free of interest

Dubai Police said that customers could complete the transaction through the service around the clock without fees or interest.

All customers who have bank accounts in the country can benefit from the service with a minimum Dh5,000 violation.

The service allows vehicle owners to pay instalments for a maximum period of 12 months.

“Customers, whether through the website or the App, can select direct discount service and inquire about traffic violations by providing the vehicle number and traffic file number,” he said.

Moreover, customers have to fill in their personal information, including ID number, bank account number and select the instalment period.

“The application process ends with entering OTP,” Maj Amiri said.