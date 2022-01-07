STOCK Abu Dhabi skyline corniche
Abu Dhabi skyline at the corniche. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police will broadcast a new radio programme, ‘Beladona Amanah’, at 2pm every Friday on Abu Dhabi FM, starting today.

The programme will discuss community topics and highlight Abu Dhabi Police services and their efforts to maintain the emirate’s leading position as the world’s safest city.

