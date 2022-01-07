Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police will broadcast a new radio programme, ‘Beladona Amanah’, at 2pm every Friday on Abu Dhabi FM, starting today.
The programme will discuss community topics and highlight Abu Dhabi Police services and their efforts to maintain the emirate’s leading position as the world’s safest city.
Read more
- Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 guidelines for social events
- Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group sets up company to oversee all its 40+ staff accommodation zones
- UAE Ministry of Community Development organises mass wedding for 50 young grooms in Abu Dhabi
- UAE launches new court for non-Muslim personal status cases of foreigners