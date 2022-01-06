Dubai: The AD Ports Group in Abu Dhabi has launched a new property services firm - KIZAD Communities Development & Services Company – to oversee all of its staff accommodation communities. The company will oversee more than 40 such clusters in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
AD Ports Group’s staff accommodation services have attracted more than 1,700 companies requiring accommodation for their employees in Abu Dhabi.
Through KIZAD Communities, the plan is to offer integrated services to companies from different sectors to accommodate their workers and introduce exclusive options with unique sale propositions across the UAE and GCC. It will also create new investment opportunities for businesses to provide specialised services in these communities. This will include facilities management, subcontracting, catering and ancillary services.
AD Ports Group manages what is said to be the largest portfolio of employee accommodation hubs in Abu Dhabi. The new venture will take over the operations of all existing operations at these staff communities and “expand on this concept”.
“KIZAD Communities will increase the business environment attractiveness and the returns for the emirate’s industrial and commercial businesses, as well as it will support the growth and expansion of Abu Dhabi’s economy and its reach into new geographies and markets,” said Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, ZonesCorp.
“The Group is collaborating with key partners to introduce smart applications and sustainable solutions to diversify offerings, develop high-end housing options for workers, as well as to enhance the overall operations of the employee housing facilities.”