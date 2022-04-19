Dubai: The Emirates Group has announced a donation of Dh5 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide food support to the underprivileged in 50 countries.
Emirates Group’s donation will secure 5 million meals to help alleviate the hunger experienced by people worldwide every day, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by disasters and crises.
The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), provides food support in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.
Culture of giving
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO, Emirates Group, said: “Emirates Group endorses the values and vision of the UAE, and we aim to make a meaningful impact to the communities we serve, around the world. The ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign organised under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, embodies the UAE’s culture of giving and our aspirations for human solidarity. Emirates Group is proud to participate in this largest-of-its-kind humanitarian initiative in the region, and play our part in providing meals support to people in need in over 50 countries.”
Donation channels
Donors can contribute to 1 Billion Meals through the campaign’s official website or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via the toll-free number 8009999.