Dubai: Emirates Draw today announced a Dh180 million jackpot set as its MEGA7 Grand Prize for January 8.
Meanwhile the final weekly ‘Games for All’ episodes for 2022 officially concluded yesterday, Sunday, with big wins. Due to its New Year draw, Dh945,769 was distributed among 16,448 winners.
Sunday’s 66th episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 yielded 10,684 winners, taking home Dh664,369 in prizes. Part of this amount went to 20 guaranteed winners in the raffle draw portion of the evening. At the same time, two participants matched five out of seven digits to win Dh77,777, 10 participants matched four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777 each, and 125 participants matched three out of seven digits to win Dh777 each. Over 10,527 participants shared prizes for two out of seven and one out of seven matched categories.
The next game is set to broadcast live at 9pm on January 8.
As for the former 14th Emirates Draw EASY6 episode, 5,764 winners received Dh281,400 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next EASY6 game set to broadcast live this at 9pm on January 6.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website.