Emirates Draw MEGA7 soars to Dh140 million this festive season

Giving back to community

Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its ‘Games for All’ in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives ‘For A Better Tomorrow’.

Meanwhile, the eleventh Emirates Draw EASY6 episode lit up the lives of 3,890 winners with Dh272,962 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion. The Epic Dh15 Million Grand Prize is up for grabs by a single person or group who can match all six numbers in any order. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live at 9pm this Friday, December 16.

New winners

On the other hand, the 63rd episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 5,890 winners taking home a total winning amount of Dh468,957. Besides the 20 guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, the main draw had 11 participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, and 46 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and as many as 560 participants match two out of seven digits to win Dh77. Moreover, nearly 10 per cent of all participants matched one out of seven digits to become instant Dh7 winners.

Dh140 million grand prize