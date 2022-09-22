Dubai: A Bangladeshi, Iranian and Korean were among the latest batch of lucky winners who took home Dh77,777 each in the latest Emirates Draw Mega7 game.
Mohammed Mahfuz, 44, from Bangladesh; Iranian Behrouz Jam, 49; and Korean expat Joonghan Lee, 46, said they are very happy with the windfall.
But for Behrouz, his happiness was doubled as this was second time to win the same prize in under two months, bringing his total winnings with Emirates Draw MEGA7 to Dh155,554. The father of two is a regular weekly participant and is confident that he will claim the top prize of Dh100 million soon.
First time winner
This was the first win, meanwhile, for Mahfuz. He said: “I am not sure how to express my appreciation to Emirates Draw MEGA7. I am so thankful for this win; it will help me repay a personal loan that I have wanted to clear for a long time.”
Joonghan, who previously won smaller prizes, for his part, said: “At first, I thought it was Dh777 or Dh77, which I had previously won. I had a cold glass of water to ensure it was Dh77,777, and I was not dreaming. I plan to share a portion of my win with my parents, who have always worked tirelessly to give me a better life.”
New Easy6 game
Meanwhile, following its first anniversary celebration, Emirates Draw announced a new game called Easy6 – a simple, accessible-to-all game with a grand prize of Dh10 million and participation starts with a purchase of a pencil for Dh15.
EASY6 draws will be held every Friday, beginning on September 30, at 9pm UAE time and will be streamed live across all Emirates Draw digital platforms.
There is no change in the format of the rebranded Emirates Draw Mega7 that will continue to take place every Sunday at 9pm (UAE time), offering the region’s biggest prize of Dh100 million.