Dubai: With big feasts to mark the Eid Al Adha holidays, doctors have warned about the potential health risks not only of overeating, but also of proper food handling during the celebrations.

Doctors have emphasised the importance of mindful eating and the need to maintain good gut health to avoid common digestive issues that are reported during and post-Eid holidays.

Eid Al Adha is an occasion of festivities, meeting friends, relatives and eating together. Plenty of lavish, mouthwatering meals are an integral part of Eid get-togethers in the UAE.

Gastric infections, diarrhoea

However, gastroenterologists often see a spike in numbers of patients suffering from abdominal burning, gastritis, nausea, bloating and flatulence issues following overindulgence in food during the celebrations, said Dr. Gaurav Muktesh, consultant gastroenterology and hepatology, Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai.

“There is a jump in the number of cases of gastric infections and diarrhoeas due to binge eating at restaurants and improper handling of foods,” he pointed out.

Dietary precautions

A few dietary precautions can keep your gut health in check, Dr. Muktesh said.

“Avoiding foods that are too oily and spicy prevents abdominal burning and decreases heartburn issues. Having smaller quantities of meals and avoiding binge eating should be the ideal situation.”

Dr Muktesh advises spacing the festive meals well, giving four to five hours between any two meals to give time to properly digest foods.

“Having an early dinner say around 6 to 7 pm and staying upright for at least three hours after dinner helps prevent reflux and heartburn issues.”

GERD, the villain

Dr Jayakumar B Kannan, specialist gastroenterologist, Aster explained the reflux disease: “Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a natural phenomenon where stomach acids flow back into the esophagus, leading to irritation of the lower part of the esophagus. It becomes symptomatic and is presented as heartburn. The frequency and severity of reflux increase when it becomes troublesome and more symptomatic, which is then referred to as GERD.”

Overeating is the main reason for indigestion and unhealthy and improper eating practices coupled with that contribute to GERD, he pointed out.

“The quantity and type of food are determining factors. Citric foods like lemon juice, orange juice, grapefruit juice, chocolate, caffeine, oily food, fried food (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian), wine, and alcohol can increase GERD, leading to heartburn.”

To reduce and relieve heartburn, one must avoid overeating and reduce the consumption of precipitating agents and the foods mentioned above.

“This is where the importance of mindful eating concept comes in.”

To avoid mindless eating, Dr Kannan suggests eating your favourite food last, drinking more water, respecting your body and health and having a sit-down dining experience during the celebrations.

Moderation is key

Moderation does not contradict joy and pleasure. Instead, it will help us go through holidays in a healthy way, pointed out Dr. Ghada Ballane, consultant endocrinology, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Dubai.

It can be easy to slip into overeating during Eid holidays as the brain signals can drag us into what we call the “yummy hunger,” said Dr Ballane.

“Overindulgence causes the stomach to expand beyond its normal size to adjust to the large amount of food. The expanded stomach pushes against other organs, making the person feel uncomfortable. This discomfort causes a variety of symptoms,” she explained.

These include: feeling tired, sluggish and drowsy, painful disruptive digestion, heartburn, constipation or diarrhea.

“More serious complications of overeating are acute elevations in blood sugar in diabetic patients, acute rise in triglyceride levels, strain on the heart in patients suffering from cardiac problems leading to deterioration in their conditions.”

There are different ways to avoid or at least control overindulgence during holidays, said Dr Ballane.

“First forgive yourself if you overindulge at one meal and don’t let it snowball into following meals. Plan meals and snacks ahead and eat until you are satisfied, not stuffed. Drink plenty of water and fill up on fresh vegetables and proteins. Have non- food activities planned,” she added.

More water, less meat

With this scorching heat, Dr Muktesh said it is utmost important to stay hydrated by drinking at least two to three litres of water and other watery drinks like lemonade, coconut water and fresh fruit juices.

“Tea and coffee, especially if consumed in empty stomach are known triggers for abdominal burning, reflux or heartburn and nausea or vomiting in predisposed individuals, so try to keep them in check.”

Doctors also cautioned residents against overeating meat during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

“Patients who are predisposed to constipation issues should ensure good salad, greens, oats and vegetable intake in their diet, in addition to good water and other liquid intake. Do not forget your exercise routines since gut motility is directly linked to physical activity levels.”

Don’t forget food safety