Plan ahead for Eid Al Fitr holidays: Brunches, buffets and desserts to enjoy with family

The long Eid Al Fitr weekend is close and if you are making plans for where to go to enjoy a bite, we have you covered. We have options of various cuisines as well as places where the whole family can gather.

Brunch, lunch and dinner

Asil at Rixos Premium Dubai hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence has planned food offerings for Eid Al Fitr. The menus are curated by Chef Mohamed Ourad who specialises in dishes from Algeria, Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon.

Asil at Rixos Premium Dubai hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence has exciting Eid Al Fitr food offerings. Image Credit: Supplied

On Friday, April 21, there is an Eid lunch, which includes a grill platter with an assortment of Turkish and Lebanese barbecue items, and Umm Ali for dessert. For dinner, an a la carte menu is available with an in-house DJ, clarinet player and percussionist as well as belly dancing for entertainment.

On Saturday, April 22, the brunch will take place again with seafood moghrabieh, maamoul, manti (Turkish dumplings) and citron ashtaliye. There is a dinner with an a la carte menu and live entertainment.

For those who missed the first two days, on Sunday, April 23, there is a lunch deal.

Eid brunch

Holiday Inn and Suites Dubai Science Park is celebrating Eid with a brunch at the Kitchen25 restaurant.

Try out the brunch at Holiday Inn and Suites Dubai Science Park's Kitchen25 restaurant. Image Credit: Supplied

The Eid brunch includes Middle Eastern dishes such as lamb ouzi, a live mixed grill station, as well as a live falafel and shawarma station. There is also going to be a variety of desserts.

Children can enjoy activities, including face painting and colouring while their parents dine.

Brunch with international cuisine

Oliva by El Greco restaurant at Courtyard by Marriott announced an Eid Al Fitr brunch spread, available for three consecutive days of Eid. The brunch is set to include food from Arabic, Continental, and Indian cuisines.

Try the Eid brunch at Oliva by El Greco Image Credit: Supplied

The brunch will start with soups, such as lentil soup and chicken tom yum. The salad bar will have healthy options, including fattoush, mixed green salad, and hummus, along with a fruit platter, and Greek salad.

Starters include lamb seekh kebab, spinach fatayer, chicken lahsooni tikka, and vegetable spring rolls.

Mains will have lamb ouzi, prawns biryani, fish machboos, slow-roasted chicken with mushroom sauce, beef stroganoff, chicken nasi goreng, mixed vegetable handi, aromatic Kashmiri pulao, spinach mushroom lasagne and more.

Ramadan and Eid inspired desserts

BRIX Desserts by 3Fils has launched two new limited edition items to its menu for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, created by chocolatier and Head Pastry Chef Carmen Rueda Hernández and her team. New to the menu, ‘Layali’ which means ‘nights’ in Arabic, is a dessert inspired by the lively nights of Ramadan and the prominent flavours of food served during Ramadan. Diners can expect to enjoy a selection of flavours when ordering Layali, including pistachios, almonds, pastry cream and notes of orange. Also included is the ‘raspberry bombe’ – a white chocolate truffle shell with a filling of raspberry and elderflower-based gel, and the ‘banana passion coffee mousse’ with chocolate sponge and a layer of hazelnut, passion fruit and banana-based caramel.

New to the menu and available for delivery is the ‘pistachio flan’ whole cake. It is made with a vanilla-flavoured flan sandwiched between a base of almond flakes, pistachio pralines, and white chocolate, topped with a layer of pistachio pralines.

Eid buffet

M One Restaurant located at the Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is offering guests a buffet for Eid Al Fitr. Image Credit: Supplied