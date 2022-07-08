Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved new precautionary measures for social and religious activities during Eid Al Adha 2022 to protect public health and ensure the safety of all community members.
The measures were approved in collaboration with Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC).
As for Eid prayers precautionary measures, the committee instructed all worshippers to ensure a physical distance of at least 1 meter, wear face masks and bring personal prayer mats, and avoid gathering and shaking hands after prayer.
Animal slaughtering
The committee has also approved preventive measures for animal sacrifices and distribution of meat. Residents were advised to ensure slaughtering of animals on at approved places, store meat in a sanitised containers before distributing it to relatives, friends and the needy.
Social activities
The committee also announced precautionary measures for social activities. People were urged to wear masks and ensure physical distance of at least 1m, especially from people considered vulnerable (elderly and those with chronic diseases).
They are also asked to celebrate Eid with family members and close relatives only while taking all safety precautions. It is also advisable to conduct a PCR test 72 hours prior to attending Eid events. They are also advised to use digital payment methods whil sending money to their loved ones or the needy.
Returning Hajj pilgrims
As for precautionary measures after returning from Haj (pilgrimage), Emirati pilgrims are requested to activate green status on Alhosn app before leaving the country, and avoid leaving home and meeting others during the first week of coming back from Haj.
They are advised to make a PCR test upon arriving back in the country but is mandatory in case of Covid-related symptoms and on Day 4 to ensure green status on Alhosn app.