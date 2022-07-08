1 of 11
With the long Eid break having started, now is the perfect chance to explore one of Dubai’s latest attractions – Museum of the Future. Here are five things you can do while there…
Take a ride to space: Blast off in the Falcon Space Capsule to the Orbital Space Station (OSS). Hop on an odyssey of exploration. Onboard, you can learn more about what life could like on a huge space station in the year 2071.
Continue your voyage as you return back to Earth, where you can escape to a rainforest in the heart of Dubai.
Reconnect: The museum’s Al Waha experience allows visitors to indulge in an eco-system that simulates all senses. Visitors can embark on a journey centred around health and wellbeing. Al Waha features a world of therapies - explore feeling therapy, the connection therapy, and even a grounding therapy.
Visitors can even create your own personal perfume, based on their choice.
Make memories in the Future: Get close and personal with Dubai’s most impressive architectural marvel on the museum’s observation deck.
Another place on the visit list is the Library, a spectacular DNA library of some 2,400 species on display from floor to ceiling.
Get hands-on with tomorrow’s tech: Here’s where the products and prototypes set to shape the future of waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning can be glimpsed.
Edutainment: Designed for children under 10, Future Heroes encourages them to make new discoveries about themselves and the world around them. The floor includes educational and fun activities centred on future-proof skills including curiosity, creativity, confidence, communication, and collaboration.
Future Heroes offer a combination of open-ended play and focused challenges that require problem solving and collaboration. It borrows the best aspects of video games and applies them to a physical environment.
Entry tickets for visitors above the age of three is Dh145. Children under the age of three and people of determination can get a free entry to the museum.
