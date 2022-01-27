American School of Dubai

Curriculum

American School of Dubai is a not-for-profit, US-curriculum, PreK-12 international community school. ASD offers onsite extracurricular activities, AP courses, and world-class facilities.

Total number of students

Approximately 2,000 students from PreK to Grade 12

Innovation in teaching

Integral to its ongoing improvement is the cultivation of a culture of innovation, where faculty and staff are asked to be entrepreneurial, and to experiment with new methodologies in order to learn and grow. ASD is reimagining the learning environment through personalised learning and flexible spaces to cultivate collaboration and innovation and to prepare its students to adapt and contribute in a rapidly changing world.

Admissions for 2022

Visit Asdubai.org/admissions/admission-policies or contact admissionsteam@asdubai.org for more information.

Tuition fees

From Dh56,000 to Dh95,500

Contact details

Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005

American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum

Accredited by NEASC, and the only American Curriculum school in Nad Al Sheba, ASCS accepts students from KG 1 to Grade 9, while offering the UAE national curriculum with US Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards, delivered in a faith-based environment.

Student and teacher ratio in a classroom

1 teacher and 10 students per class

Highlights of school infrastructure

The state-of-the-art campus includes activity rooms, ICT rooms, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child- friendly, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

The ASCS course delivery methodology strives to instil self-confidence, self-awareness, creative and critical thinking skills, and strong moral values, enabling independent learning, while nurturing successful, contributing members of a global society.

Contact details

Ascs.sch.ae/nad-al-sheba/index; 800 2326

American School of Creative Science, Maliha

Curriculum

The first NEASC-accredited school in Sharjah, ASCS accepts students from Pre-KG to Grade 12, while offering the UAE national curriculum with US Common Core standards, along with a unique Quran memorisation programme.

Student and teacher ratio in a classroom

1 teacher and 10 students per class

Highlights of school infrastructure

The state-of-the-art campus includes activity rooms, ICT rooms, kitchen labs, science labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

The ASCS course delivery methodology strives to instil self-confidence, self-awareness, creative and critical thinking skills, and strong moral values, enabling independent learning, while nurturing successful, contributing members of a global society.

Contact details

Ascs.sch.ae/en/maliha; 800 2326

Dove Green Private School

Curriculum

National Curriculum for England

Total number of students

554 Students

Admissions for 2022

Open from FS1- Year 9

Tuition fees and discounts

From Dh42,000 — Dh 55,000; contact admissions office for more details

Contact details

Dovegreenschool.com; 04 883 7474

Fairgreen International School

Curriculum

IB PYP, MYP, DP, CP aligned to English National Curriculum standards for English, Mathematics, Science

Total number of students

730

Innovation in teaching

Fairgreen’s school culture, rooted in the fundamental concepts of urban, economic and environmental sustainability, and a community understanding of sustainable living, inspires students to be innovative citizens, working in harmony with the philosophy of the International Baccalaureate (IB).

Tuition fees

From Dh39,000 – Dh78,500

Contact details

Global Indian International School – Dubai

Curriculum

GIIS offers the Indian CBSE curriculum in a design that comprises experiential learning frameworks, the best international practices for academic excellence, child-centric holistic learning, global exposure and individual learning plans for each student.

Total number of students

756

Innovation in teaching

GIIS Dubai works towards futuristic growth with an emphasis on innovation through their effective 9 GEMS approach designed to amplify the overall development of students and drive academic excellence.

Admission for 2022

School is currently open for admissions from Pre KG to Grade 11

Tuition fees and discounts

From Dh16,500 (pre-KG) to Dh38,824 (grade 11).

Scholarships for meritorious students and financial aid for families in need are available

Contact details

Dubai.globalindianschool.org; 800 444 7392

International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh

Curriculum

Awarded as a Distinguished School by Sharjah Education Council, ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to Year 13, and offers the UAE national curriculum with the National Curriculum of England and Wales, while emphasising on Quran memorisation.

Student and teacher ratio in a classroom

1 teacher and 10 students per class

Highlights of school infrastructure

ISCS consists of state-of-the-art facilities, that include activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child- friendly, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

The ISCS course delivery methodology strives to build self-confidence and awareness, while instilling traditional morals, to enable independent learning and establish a firm foundation of knowledge through an integrated curriculum based upon internationally renowned best practices.

Contact details

Iscs.sch.ae/en/muwaileh; 800 2326

International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum

ISCS accepts students from FS 1 to Year 12, is accredited by BSO, and offers the UAE national curriculum with the National Curriculum of England and Wales, while emphasising on Quran memorisation.

Student and teacher ratio in a classroom

1 teacher and 10 students per class

Highlights of school infrastructure

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by the KHDA, ISCS consists of state-of-the-art facilities, that include activity rooms, ICT rooms, science labs, kitchen labs, library and auditorium, along with engaging, child-friendly, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium and multipurpose hall.

Innovation in teaching

The ISCS course delivery methodology strives to build self-confidence and awareness, while instilling traditional morals, to enable independent learning and establish a firm foundation of knowledge through an integrated curriculum based upon internationally renowned best practices.

Contact details

Liwa International School – Al Mushrif (LISM )

Curriculum

American Curriculum

Total number of students

619

Innovation in teaching

LISM encourages creativity and opportunities through a flexible curriculum, open-ended questions, and relating to real-world problems. It has long incorporated technology in its curriculum, which made for a smooth transitioning to online learning.

Admission for 2022

LISM’s admissions philosophy is by nature inclusive, but contained by boundaries set by the students’ ability to access the curriculum in English and the school’s ability to support students who have learning difficulties or special educational needs.

In the academic year 2022-2023, the school will be accepting applications for students from KG to Grade 10.

Tuition fees and discounts

From Dh25,000 to Dh30,000 per year; 5 per cent sibling discount is available

Contact details

Lism.ae; 02 444 1301

Nibras International School (NIS)

Curriculum

American - American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus programme

Total number of students

1,200

Innovation in teaching

The school’s vision is to empower the next generation of global leaders who can excel anywhere in the world. NIS aims to ensure its students develop a sense of themselves, as well as the world around them. By making connections within and between cultures, NIS’ students and community are encouraged to follow its TORCH values – tolerant, organised, respectful, caring and honest – and demonstrate them in everyday life.

Admissions for 2022

The Nibras International School’s simple three-step admissions process means that your family joins our community in no time at all. As an inclusive school, NIS welcomes students of all backgrounds and abilities, providing you with support through every step of the process. Admissions are open for September 2022 from KG to Grade 12.

Tuition fees and discounts

From Dh22,827 (KG) to Dh45,374 (Grade 10-12)

Contact details

Nisdubai.ae; admissions@nisdubai.ae; 04 885 3330

Sabari Indian school

Curriculum

Sabari Indian school offers Early Years Foundation (EYFS) curriculum in Kindergarten and CBSE curriculum from Grades 1-10.

Total number of students

Nearly 500

Admissions for 2022

It is open for admissions from KG1 – Grade 10 for the new academic year 2022-2023.

Tuition fees and discounts

From Dh9,500 to Dh17,000 from KG1-Grade 10 (annually).

Innovation in teaching

In addition to KHDA approved staff, the school has state-of-the-art STREAM lab, performing arts studio, art and design lab, swimming pool and indoor/ outdoor playground. Children are well engaged with curriculum topics that spark curiosity, wonder and keep them excited in their learning journey. Additionally, the planned extracurricular events of every term shape the overall personality of children.

It has standardised assessments such as Progress tests, ASSET test, International Benchmark Assessments, conducted periodically to assess the learning standards of each child, which in turn gives detailed information of each child’s learning aptitude and achievement.

Contact details

04 250 5806/058 815 8551; Sisdubai.com

The Aquila School

Curriculum

EYFS, UK, BTEC, IB (from year 12 and 13)

Total number of students

850

Innovation in teaching

Engaging, memorable and fun lessons, underpinned by academic rigour ensure every pupil makes as much progress as possible. The Aquila School places a high value on reading and instils this passion in every child. As a school, it has made the decision not to set formal homework for its primary children. The school inspires its pupils to develop into rounded individuals, therefore after school can be spent pursuing their interests and spending time with family.

Admissions for 2022

The Aquila School has a fast and easy admissions process where you meet the school’s admissions team, and your child meets its senior leadership team.

No assessment, just an interactive meeting with your child. Application fee is waived.

Apply now for September 2022 for FS1 – Y10 and Y12 (subject to KHDA Approval)

Tuition fees and discounts

From Dh38,250 (FS1) – Dh56,100 (Year 10); sibling and corporate discounts available

Contact details