Westford University College (WUC) is gearing up for yet another academic year with a plethora of new courses and enhanced infrastructure and facilities. The range of courses begins with the foundations programme and go all the way up to the Doctoral programme in business administration (DBA), awarded by UCAM, Spain.

The MBA portfolios have been expanded with recent collaborations and multiple specialisations have been offered. Apart from general management specialisations with Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, and University of Gloucestershire, UK, International MBA specialisation with Canterbury Christ Church University, UK, and over 15 unique, globally renowned specialisations have been offered with UCAM, Spain, and Girne American University, Cyprus. Apart from the MBA degree, the students are also eligible for dual certifications from Scottish Qualification Authority and Pearson, UK.

Students are also offered these exclusive programmes — from foundation to bachelor’s degree: International Foundation Year, BA (Hons) Sports Business, BA (Hons) Media Culture and Communication, BSc (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Law & Business, BSc (Cyber Security), which are effectively supported with placement or internship opportunities.

We offer scholarships for up to 80 per cent of the fee for students with both academic and extracurricular brilliance. With a range of opportunities groomed beyond academics that includes an in-house Toastmasters Club as well as sports and cultural avenues, we encourage students with unique talent to be part of the WUC family.

WUC brings in an international learning experience and organises international exchange and immersion programmes. We have students from over 120 countries and the campus is spread over two beautiful and spacious locations within the city, bringing in the best of both worlds to our students in the UAE.