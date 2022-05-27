Dubai: The UAE’s most influential gathering of the higher education community, Gulf News Edufair 2022, began at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, today. The three-day higher education fair, which runs until Sunday, offers 750 industry-relevant courses from 25 prestigious universities and ten career service providers participating from the UAE and abroad.

Hundreds of students and parents visited Gulf News Edufair on its opening day today, following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting led by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications; Professor Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, associate provost for Student Affairs at UAE University; and Dr Eesa Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai.

Packed with exhibitions, discussions and giveaways, Gulf News Edufair 2022 is expected to draw more than 5,000 visitors over the course of the three days of its duration.

A must-visit event

Students in discussion with exhibitors at Gulf News Edufair on the opening day on Friday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Gulf News EduFair is the one-stop shop for everything to know about going to university in the UAE and abroad. Students and their families can interact with admissions officers and faculties, compare and contrast degrees, scholarship and admissions options, take part in workshops and seminars that track emerging higher-education trends; and chat with career counsellors.

The event is also a good opportunity to chat with career counsellors and learn more about employability and how to take an entrepreneurial approach to career development.

Students attend the first day of the three-day event. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“Gulf News Edufair, which we have been organising for two years in a row now, has shown a significant growth in the number of universities and career service providers participating this year — which makes this event truly a success,” noted Abdul Hamid, adding: “I’m happy to see a big number of prestigious universities participating, including UAE University, Zayed University, University of Sharjah, University of Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), Amity University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, among others. I would like to thank our sponsors for their continued support.”

“But what is more important for us is that we provide a platform where students and parents meet with representatives from prestigious universities from the UAE and abroad,” Abdul Hamid underlined. He added: “The face-to-face interactions enable students to make the right decisions for their higher education. This event, which continues over the weekend, is a must visit for parents as well, to help their children chart their future careers.

Thought leadership platform

“Gulf News Edufair is more than a fairground of leading universities, it is also a thought leadership platform,” noted David George, Publisher, agnc3, Gulf News’ bespoke in-house agency.”

David George speaks at the event. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

George explained: “Gulf News Edufair provides unrivalled insights and answers to questions like: ‘If we are to transform the future, what kind of education do we need to explore the new frontiers of human possibility? Which degrees will give our graduates the edge in an ever-competitive global job market?’ This is why we have partnered with some of the leading universities in the country to embrace the new realities of technology and innovation to reimagine human creativity and productivity.”

Making informed decisions

Grade 11 students Azra Jahanzeb and Mehak Fatima, from HH Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School Dubai, said attending Gulf News Edufair helped them gain insights on how to make informed decisions on their university education and career goals. They said: “Our personal interaction with university representatives and the seminars we attended provided us good choices, as we look for a good university that will lead as to a good future career.”

Nadia Khan, a teacher in Grades 11 and 12, added: “Gulf News Edufair is very informative. Students gain practical understanding and theoretical knowledge on seamless transition from high school to university. The university representatives are also interactive and cooperative. They gave us time to properly discuss questions posed by our students.”

Event sponsors

The Platinum Sponsors of the event are Zayed University and UAEU; Knowledge Partner is ACCA; Silver Sponsor is Westford University College; Counselling Partner is Global Study; Global Education and Immigration Partner is Y-Axis; Study in Canada Partner is Glinks International; Beverage Partner is Al Rawabi; Training Partner is Kaplan Professional Middle East;Technology partner is ECity; Support Partner is GEMS Education & Gems for Life; Internship partner is Teen Interns; Innovation & Entrepreneurship Partner is Startlings; Radio Partners are Beat 97.8,Talk 100.3, Big 106.2 and Radio Asia 94.7 , Gift Partner is Mumuso; and Online Partner is Zuddl.

Exhibitors

University of Sharjah, University of Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), Amity University Dubai, American University of Sharjah, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus, University of Birmingham Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, Gulf Medical University, RIT Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Ajman University, University of Bolton, Curtin University Dubai, University of West London, Charms Middle East, De Montfort University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Kings Education, Regent Middle East, Success Point College, SAE Creative Media Institute and Istituto Marangoni.

Free event