Illustrated by Daniela Stamatiadi, the Mommy series captures how a mother’s milk, voice and touch foster security and well-being in the infant, helping shape their early identity and perception of the world. The collection celebrates the intimate sensory and emotional connections forged during breastfeeding, with titles like Mommy’s Voice, Mommy’s Milk, and Mommy’s Hair, each depicting unique facets of motherhood through vivid art and narrative.