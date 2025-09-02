GOLD/FOREX
Ajman enforces new student abuse measures in private schools

Private schools to appoint child protection officers, set up reporting channels

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Under the new rules, private schools must actively prevent and address all forms of abuse.
Gulf News archives

Ajman is stepping up efforts to make schools safer for every child. The Office of Private Education Affairs has issued Administrative Circular No. (06) of 2025, a sweeping directive that puts student protection at the heart of private education across the emirate.

The move aims to ensure that classrooms are safe spaces where every child’s dignity is respected and their rights are fully protected — aligning with the UAE’s National Child Protection Policy for educational institutions.

Under the new rules, private schools must actively prevent and address all forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, verbal, and online harm. The circular also covers neglect, discrimination, harassment, and bullying. Schools are now required to establish clear internal procedures, raise awareness among students, staff, and parents, and embed a culture of child protection into everyday school life.

Among the key measures: each school must appoint a certified Child Protection Officer, set up secure and confidential reporting channels, deliver mandatory annual training for teachers and staff, and host awareness workshops to help students and parents understand their rights and how to report concerns.

Failure to comply could carry serious consequences, from fines and license suspension to disciplinary action against school staff — and, when necessary, referral to legal authorities.

“Protecting students in private schools is an absolute priority,” said Mahmood Khalil Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Office of Private Education Affairs. “This directive is designed to create an environment built on safety and trust, fully aligned with the national child protection framework.”

This latest step underscores Ajman’s growing commitment to raising standards in education, ensuring private schools are not just places of learning but safe havens that nurture students’ growth and well-being.

