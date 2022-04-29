Gulf News Edufair is a unique platform that connects prestigious universities and career services providers with students looking to explore higher education opportunities in the UAE and abroad.
From the grades and other admission requirements for September 2022 and January 2023 intakes to information about specific programmes and their modules, as well as the cost of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, Gulf News Edufair is a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about higher studies.
Here prospective students and their families can interact with admissions officers and faculties before finalizing their undergraduate or graduate degree options; compare and contrast degrees; learn about scholarship and admissions options; and chat with career counsellors to boost their career paths. They can also attend seminars and workshops that discuss the future trends of higher education; knowledge and skills for tomorrow's workforce; benefits of lifelong learning and how to stay relevant in a changing job market.
Gulf News Edufair is a must-visit event not just for school leavers; this show can also help students in high school to assess the evolving trends of higher studies and prepare them for college and careers. They can meet with counsellors and university representatives to explore new-age career options, find out about higher education and campus lives in the UAE, and choose degrees based on their interests and aptitude.
What are you waiting for? Register now to visit Gulf News Edufair, taking place from May 27-29, from 11am - 7pm at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai.