Dubai: The 2022 edition of Gulf News Edufair, the UAE’s most influential gathering of the higher education community, begins tomorrow at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, with more than 25 prestigious universities and ten career service providers participating from the UAE and abroad.

The event, packed with exhibitions, discussions and giveaways, is expected to draw more than 5,000 visitors over the course of the next three days.

As the benchmark for interface with the education industry, Gulf News Edufair 2022 offers a unique platform for opportunities that empower students to create a powerful and satisfying future. Over the course of three days and under one roof, students and their families can find out everything they need to know about career options, courses, admissions for the September 2022 and January 2023 intakes. They can explore hundreds of future-ready programmes in the UAE and abroad, interact with admissions officers and faculties about course content, gather information about scholarships and internships and discuss with counsellors to select the right career paths and future job opportunities.

New world of work

In a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world, industries and organisations globally are looking for talent who possess the right knowledge, skills and emotional competence to work alongside intelligent machines and automated systems in a collaborative workplace. This will require tomorrow’s graduates to have multidisciplinary skillsets, combining technical know-how with business, management and analytical skills.

A panel discussion in progress during the 2021 edition of Gulf News Edufair. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Gulf News Edufair 2022 will showcase these new areas of skills, competencies and career opportunities that universities offer to future-proof your academic and professional life.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai, one of the participants at Gulf News Edufair, will feature programmes in Robotics, Global Sustainability Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Psychology, Interior Design, Architecture, Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Applied Accounting.

‘Boosting employability’

“All our programmes are tailored to the requirements of today’s workplaces and are designed with the aim of boosting the employability of our graduates,” says Michael Lawson, Regional Recruitment director at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. “Heriot-Watt University Dubai is currently offering the Bicentennial Award to any student (foundation, undergraduate, or postgraduate) who applies and pays their tuition fee deposit by June 30, 2022, for September 2022 intake. All visitors to Gulf News Edufair will be able to avail of the same.”

Amity Dubai will showcase more than 40 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes in a range of subject areas at Gulf News Edufair. “From Engineering, Media Studies and Business to Forensic Science, Architecture, Fashion and Psychology, Amity University Dubai’s programmes aim to develop a student’s professional skills, practical understanding and theoretical knowledge,” says Dr Kavita Shukla, vice-president of Student Affairs. “Mechatronics and Animation are the two latest additions to our growing portfolio of programmes.”

Westford University College, which is rolling out special discounts and rates for students at Gulf News Edufair, will promote its in-demand bachelors’ programmes in Business with Analytics, Psychology in Business with Human Resource Management, Sports Business, Accounting and Finance, Digital Marketing and Media, Culture, and Communication, as well as its popular MBA programme offered in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Impactful and transformative

“The courses offered at Westford are impactful and transformative. The focus is on providing contemporary and industry-relevant programme, thereby delivering a unique learning experience and a competitive edge to all the students,” says Hanil Das, executive director and co-founder, Westford University College.

BITS Pilani Dubai will showcase its wide range of bachelors’ programmes such as BE in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical and electronics, electronics and communications and mechanical engineering.

“Gulf News Edufair acts as an excellent platform for students to interact with various universities and understand the career opportunities available, helping in seamless transition from high school to university,” says Nahid Afshan, senior manager — Admissions, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.

Gulf News Edufair will also gather top academics, thought leaders, career counsellors and human resources practitioners to spearhead discussions on the future of higher education; employability and skills for tomorrow’s workforce; and how to take an entrepreneurial approach to career development.

Gulf News Edufair is a must-visit event not just for students seeking admissions in universities this year, but also for students in high school to assess the evolving trends of higher studies and prepare them for college and careers.

ON FRIDAY • Join our panel of educators on Friday, from 2pm to 3pm, at the venue and gain insights on degrees and skills that will shape the future of work.

• Students can hear from educators on Friday at 12.40pm about how schools in the UAE are helping plug the skills gap.

