Unique World Education has emerged as a leading coaching institution in the UAE, specialising in NEET, IIT-JEE, and CBSE Classes. With outstanding results and numerous top ranks in NEET/JEE and CBSE exams, Unique World Education continues to set new benchmarks for academic excellence.
Guided by visionary leadership with years of experience in providing quality education without compromise, the academy operates with a clear mission to meticulously prepare students to excel in competitive entrance exams such as NEET, IIT-JEE, KEAM, VITEEE, BITSAT, and CBSE exams and has consistently delivered top-ranking students, both in the UAE and globally.
Unique World Education’s students consistently rank among the top achievers in the UAE for NEET, IIT-JEE, and CBSE exams. In 2024, Fathimath Hana achieved an exceptional NEET score of 677/700, placing her among the highest scorers in the country, a testament to the academy’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Many of their students are now excelling in top medical and engineering colleges around the globe, benefiting from prestigious international scholarships. These opportunities are further enhanced by Unique World Education’s strategic partnerships with leading universities worldwide, paving the way for their students to pursue higher education Worldwide.
As demand for quality CBSE coaching continues to rise, Unique World Education remains at the forefront, helping students achieve remarkable results and setting new standards of academic excellence in the UAE.With a legacy of excellence, the academy continues to shape the future of education in the region with the dedication to prepare students for NEET, IIT-JEE, and CBSE exams.
UWE's toppers in NEET/JEE (2023-2024 batch) are:
1.Fathimath Hana - GEMS UNITED INDIAN SCHOOL - (677/720)
2. Karthik MK – THE INDIAN HIGH SCHOOL - (645/720)
3. Aalia Rumana -THE INDIAN HIGH SCHOOL - (631/720)
4. Vinay Kumar - THE INDIAN HIGH SCHOOL - (607/720)
UWE's seven School toppers in Grade 10 (2023-2024 batch)
1. Angel Rose Jojan (14298080) - GEMS OUR OWN ENGLISH HIGH SCHOOL
2. Hakanshaa Diwakar (14286940)- GLOBAL INDIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
3. Rehan Azeem (14294595) – PRIVATE INTERNATIONAL ENGLISH SCHOOL
4. Rakshitha Ramanujam Radha (14286818) – MAYOOR PRIVATE SCHOOL
5. Anurag Jha (14294150) – ABU DHABI INDIAN SCHOOL MUROOR
6. Vikruthi Balaji (14294017) - ABU DHABI INDIAN SCHOOL MUROOR
7. Rionel Roland Dsouza (14290833) - ABU DHABI INDIAN SCHOOL AL WATHBA
UWE's seven School toppers in Grade 12 (2023-2024 batch)
1. Aalia Rumana (14772159) – THE INDIAN HIGH SCHOOL DUBAI
2. Priyadarshini Palaniraj (14777172) - SUNRISE ENGLISH PRIVATE SCHOOL
3. Ann Sarah Manoj (14775514) - ABU DHABI INDIAN SCHOOL MUROOR
4. Carolin Anto Vazhappily (14772719)- OUR OWN ENGLISH HIGH SCHOOL
5. Milna Sunil (14771856) – GEMS UNITED INDIAN SCHOOL
6. Karthik M.K (14772456) – THE INDIAN HIGH SCHOOL
7. Harun Sameer (14777661) – THE MILLENNIUM SCHOOL
Reasons to choose UWE :
• 100% Result-Oriented Coaching
• Experienced Faculty from India
• Unique Collection of Study Materials
• Frequent Assessments and Mock Tests
• Individual Attention
• Time Management Techniques
• Online Exam Portal
• Database of Previous Years' Question Papers
• Career and Mental Enhancement Sessions
• Advanced Technology
• OMR Valuation for All Exams
• Parent-Teacher Meetings
• Doubt Clearing Sessions
• Evaluation Reports
• Topper Talk Shows and Leads
• Maximised Support ensure to each student
• International Partnerships and scholarships
UWE programmes include :
• NEET Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
• IIT-JEE Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
• KEAM Preparation - 1 Year, 2 Years and crash courses
• CBSE Support Class- From Grade 6 to 12
• Foundation Course for JEE and NEET - Grades 8, 9 and 10
• Repeaters Batches
Scholarships and concessions in fees are available
For more information, contact
DUBAI - AL KARAMA, Phone 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825
DUBAI - AL QUSAIS, Phone 04 357 4415; 056 628 2825
ABU DHABI - HAMDAN STREET, Phone 02 627 8480; 056 233 8977
ABU DHABI ,MUSAFFAH -Phone: +971 28 869785 , +971 56 2338977