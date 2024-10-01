The project was led by Dr. Diana Francis, Head of the Environmental and Geophysical Sciences Laboratory and Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences, along with a team consisting of five researchers from Khalifa University and two science researchers from the Australian Antarctic Territory.

In this context, Professor Bien Sharrif, Academic President of Khalifa University, said: “We are proud that Khalifa University is the first in the UAE to develop an innovative device for conducting research and studies related to the formation and melting of sea ice in Antarctica, contributing to a better understanding of the risk of rising sea levels. This achievement affirms our commitment to leading innovation and scientific explorations, especially in the field of climate change. This initiative began at Khalifa University in 2020 and has successfully attracted international collaborations with countries operating in Antarctica.”

Sea ice in the southern ocean around Antarctica begins to form every year during May and reaches its maximum concentration in July, during the middle of the southern winter. The team strategically deployed the device in April, just before the sea ice began to form, to obtain accurate information on ocean and atmospheric conditions before this critical phase.

Dr. Francis said: “Once the ice forms around the device, it continuously measures all parameters and the gradual development of sea ice thickness. Additionally, the device records the condition of the ice, water, and atmosphere when the melting season begins in early southern autumn, providing valuable data on the ocean, ice, and atmospheric conditions that control the formation and melting of sea ice.”

Sea ice in Antarctica helps protect the continent from waves and oceans that impact glaciers. It delays the flow of ice from the interior of Antarctica (the ice sheet and glaciers), which contributes to rising sea levels. Understanding the processes that play a role in the formation and melting of sea ice is crucial for gaining a better understanding of the risks associated with rising sea levels due to Antarctic ice.