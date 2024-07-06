Under the group, Greenfield International School, Dubai, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Leigh Girven, Principal, Greenfield International School, said, "We are pleased to report on the performance of our IB DP and CD results, with students achieving a 100 per cent pass rate. The average DP point score of 33 reflects their academic excellence, surpassing international benchmarks. Notably, our percentage of students scoring over 30 points is 71. This achievement underscores our students' readiness to pursue their aspirations at top-tier universities worldwide."

At Jumeira Baccalaureate, Dubai, Principal Richard Drew said the school recorded a 97 per cent pass rate, for DP and 100 per cent pass rate for CP. “An average points score that exceeds the world average has been achieved by this year’s cohort,” he said.

Similarly at Raha International, Garden Campus, Abu Dhabi, Michael Bloy said, “With a pass rate of 96 per cent and an average points total of 34, our students have performed incredibly well.”

Seven GEMS schools

The GEMS Education Group also celebrated the results of 599 Grade 12/Year 13 students across its seven IB schools after they posted an average DP points score of 33 and a pass rate of 87 per cent. CP students in the network marked a perfect 100 per cent pass rate. Two GEMS students scored the maximum 45 in DP.

The seven GEMS schools celebrating IB exam results comprise GEMS World Academy – Dubai, GEMS International School – Al Khail, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi, and GEMS Modern Academy.

Dr Saima Rana, Group Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “These results are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of our talented educators. Our students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, paving the way for their future successes.

“At GEMS, we strive to foster a learning environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, personal growth, and global citizenship. These achievements reflect our collective efforts to provide an outstanding education that prepares our students for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

As many as 28 students from two GEMS schools, GEMS International School – Al Khail and GEMS Wellington International School, sat exams for CP, recording a pass rate of 100 per cent.

Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail, said: “It is my privilege to celebrate this wonderful set of CP and DP results with our Grade 12 students. Our second graduating class of CP students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.”

99.6% pass rate at Innoventures

At the Innoventures Education group too, students performed brilliantly, with a 99.6 per cent pass rate at Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills (DIA EH), Dubai International Academy - Al Barsha (DIA AB) and Raffles World Academy (RWA).

One expat student achieved the maximum score of 45 points while an Emirati student set a record with a score of 44. Six students achieved 44 points, and 15 per cent of the cohort of 238 scored above 40.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “Our students have once again performed remarkably well in the 2023-2024 academic year. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and the schools’ dedicated faculty as well as the positive support of the parents. I would like to congratulate them for their passion and hard-work and wish them all success for the future.”

Meanwhile, Repton Dubai achieved an average score of 36 points in DP. a 100 per cent of the Reptonians scored above 24 points.

Gillian Hammond, Principal of Repton School Dubai, said: “I am immensely proud of our students’ achievements in this year’s IB examinations. The results reflect their hard work and dedication, but also the nurturing environment created by our talented teachers and committed parents. It is a testament to the holistic student development Repton Dubai offers in the classroom and beyond. I would like to congratulate our students for their exceptional performance and wish them continued success in the next chapter of their academic journeys.”

Topper speak

Emirati student Rashed Abbas, who scored 44, will be joining the military services. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirati student, Rashid Abbas, of DIA Emirates Hills, who achieved 44 points, said: “I am very blessed with these grades.

"It’s been of course tough and challenging but at the end it has been a rewarding journey.”

Jana Roy, who secured a perfect 45. Image Credit: Supplied

Jana Roy, who secured a full 45, said: “I honestly was not expecting the grades that I received. Nor did I put too much emphasis on getting the perfect score.

"I simply showed up each day and did the best I could do and the results simply followed.”

Arnav Kedia of GEMS Wellington Academy, who got a perfect 45, said: “It is truly amazing that my 15-year journey in the IB has led to these results. The last two years in the DP programme have been enriching yet challenging, and it is great to see that the results are this rewarding following countless essay drafts and late nights before exams.

Arnav Kedia, who scored 45, at a TEDx talk. Image Credit: Supplied

"The IB has nurtured me to become a holistic learner, excited to explore diverse fields and approach problems with further critical thinking and innovation."

Hurshil Kar, another 45 points scorer from GEMS Wellington International School said, “I am absolutely thrilled to have achieved 45 points and deeply grateful for the support from the teachers and staff at GEMS Wellington International School, whose guidance was instrumental in my success in the IBDP.

Hurshil Kar is looking at obtaining a bachelor's degree in Maths, followed by a PhD. Image Credit: Supplied