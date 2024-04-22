Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Monday announced that each private school is free to decide for itself to adopt distance, in-person, or hybrid (a combination of the two) classes from Tuesday to Thursday (April 23 to 25).
This follows last week’s switch to online classes after record rains across the UAE.
On Monday, SPEA said schools must take into the circumstances of students, parents, teachers and staff when deciding to choose their mode of learning from Tuesday to Thursday.
Schools do not have to wait for the Authority’s approval, provided they have notified SPEA via email.