Dubai's education authority, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), called on all private schools, universities, and nurseries on Sunday to prioritise flexibility and support for students, teachers, and staff.
The KHDA urged institutions to accommodate the needs of students, teachers, and staff by continuing to offer distance learning options for those still facing logistical challenges due to the recent severe weather.
Last week, the UAE witnessed the heaviest rainfall ever recorded, exceeding all data collected since 1949. This historic weather event swept across numerous regions, disrupting schools and forcing them to adopt distance learning.