Ajman: Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, honoured Major Dr Fatima Obaid Al Shamsi for obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy in Law with excellence.
Major General Al Nuaimi congratulated Maj Dr Fatima, head of the Community Police Department, for obtaining the qualification in ‘Innovated Alternatives to Short-Term Depriving Penalties in UAE Legislation’.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi praised the achievement as source of pride for Ajman Police, wishing her to continued success.
Maj Dr Fatima thanked Maj Gen Al Nuaimi and the General Command of Ajman Police for their support and providing team members with the opportunity to continue their educational attainments in the service of the nation.