Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has revealed its first all-women SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team on Thursday, as part of its efforts “to empower women across all policing disciplines”.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The force is proud of its female personnel, who are ambitious and eager to master every challenging field and specialisation.”
“Our female officers break the norm by conquering specialisations and fields that were dominated by men,” underlined Al Marri, adding: “In fact, women in Dubai Police have always been present across all departments and have played vital civil and military roles. They have also held senior ranks and proudly represented the force in many local, regional and international forums and events.”
Role models
During a meeting with the all-women SWAT team, Al Marri praised the team for their results during the 5th Police Championship for Specialised Teams in Al Ruwayya, Dubai. He added that they constitute a significant added value to the police work and are role models for their peers towards perseverance and excellence.
Meanwhile, Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, acting deputy director of General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023, said team members were selected based on a set criterion and their passion for working in this field.
“They have received specialised training covering every aspect of SWAT missions, including tactical shooting, raids, snipers and endurance,” he said.