He said Heriot-Watt University has developed the “EmPOWER programme” where students go through four structured leadership stages: Leading Self, Leading Teams, Leading Communities and Leading Enterprise.

“Completing each stage can take up to a year of engagement in volunteering work and other activities to develop the leadership skills and mindsets necessary. A cornerstone of the first stage is the process of discovering and articulating the students’ sense of purpose and writing their impact statements which demonstrate how their work makes a difference in the lives of people, communities, and the environment. Following this, students will work in impact groups of 10 to raise funding for a selected NGO to use entrepreneurial skills to mobilise their purpose into a positive impact on the world.”