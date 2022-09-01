Dubai: As students went back to schools this week after the summer break, doctors have shared advice for parents to be mindful of the weight of their children’s school bags.

They said the weight of school bags should not exceed 10 per cent of the child’s weight, and anything that exceeds this weight is not good on the student’s health.

Dr Khaled Hussein Dr Khaled Hussein, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Neuro Spinal Hospital Dubai, told Gulf News: “As the school year progresses, the school bag also begins to gain more weight — and this is one of the important things that parents should watch out for to prevent the occurrence of back pain in their children.

“Carrying a heavy bag has consequences on the student. It can cause pain in the neck, back, knees, and it can also affect the position of the spine in general. Heavy bags also sprain muscles,” explained Dr Hussein, adding: “When students get tired or burdened in carrying heavy bags, it can affect their focus in school and negatively impact their studies.

Dr Hussein also warned carrying a heavy backpack “obliges the child to walk bent forward and this can lead to a curvature of the spine and the joints in the hips and knees are also affected”.

“It is also recommended to use a school bag that is transported by wheels, but it should also be within 10 per cent of the student’s weight,” he added.

Avoiding back pain

Dr Iman Alkhalili, Consultant — Paediatrics, Al sharq hospital Fujairah, said: “If the child weighs 35kg, it is preferable that the weight of the bag does not exceed 3.5kg”

The doctor advised: “In order to avoid back pain in the students due to the school bag, it is ideal for the students to perform some callisthenics or physical movements in the morning before the start of the lessons for at least five minutes. Teachers can initiate this at the beginning of each of daily lesson.”

“Parents should really pay attention to the weight of the and discuss this issue with the school to mitigate any negative effects. They should also encourage their children to start each day with physical exercises,” she added.

Dr Alkhalili reiterated: “Carrying a heavy bag for long periods of time can cause or increase scoliosis and arching of the back. However, it has not yet been proven that the negative effect on longitudinal growth is negative.”

Doctor’s advice

Dr Alkhalili gave the following advice on school bags:

• Carry as lightly as possible only the necessary books. Some books can be left in the child’s school locker

• It is preferable to use a trolley bag

• When carrying the bag on the back, it is preferable not to hang too much below the waist so as not to cause a strain on the shoulders