Abu Dhabi: Traffic inspectors in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have welcomed students to their schools on the first day of the new term with colourful bouquets.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police that the gesture had been carried out by its Traffic and Patrols Directorate, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Al Ain Police Directorate, the Police Legacy Department of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, the Abu Dhabi Police Knights of the Special Patrols Department, the Security Inspection Department, the Community Police Affairs Department, and the community police.
The Abu Dhabi Police Knights also presented a cavalry parade to welcome new and returning students.
In addition to greeting children, the police also called upon parents and guardians to adhere to traffic regulations in order to ensure a smooth and safe return to school.