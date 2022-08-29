Dubai: As students returned to schools on Monday after the summer break, Dubai has taken various actions to ensure the safety of food products, containers, uniforms and facilities used by them.

Dubai Municipality has carried out several awareness campaigns and control activities to ensure that educational institutions follow environmental, health, and safety standards in preparation for the start of the academic year 2022/2023, to assure the wellbeing of students.

The municipality said it has published a ‘Guide to Food and Nutrition Requirements in Dubai Schools’, that outlines all dietary guidelines required in educational facilities.

1,500 products

As many as 1,553 food items have been approved by the Municipality for provision to schools before the start of the school year. Following this, permits are granted to companies that supply schools with these approved items.

The municipality said it has made significant efforts to promote food safety awareness at schools across the emirate, with the goal of developing food safety concepts for all concerned personnel, including students, faculty, and parents.

The municipality said it also ensures that educational institutions only serve approved foods which are produced by licensed businesses, in addition to ensuring that a Person in Charge is available at all times to ensure proper food safety practices.

Containers, water bottles

The Dubai Municipality further strengthened its efforts by collecting 178 samples of food containers and water bottles from various retail and department stores, and eCommerce sites, to ensure their compliance with the approved standards. “In case of noncompliant samples, DM will notify relevant institutions to take appropriate actions, and- if needed – withdraw such non-compliant items before they are offered for sale for the public or acquired by the educational institutions,” the civic body said.

Water safety

Water systems (such as water tanks and distribution network) were also examined, and samples were tested by approved laboratories to ensure that such samples are free of contaminants.

The municipality said 240 water samples from tanks and swimming pools and coolers in schools were tested by Dubai Central laboratory to ensure their compliance with the approved standards.

Building standards

As per Dubai Municipality’s guidelines, proactive measures were taken by the authorities to ensure that school buildings meet relevant standards and requirements.

As part of this, ventilation and air conditioning systems were examined by checking air ducts and filters to reduce polluting elements. This was apart from conducting periodic maintenance related to health and safety.

Pool checks

Furthermore, swimming pools were checked as per the technical guidelines and manuals approved by DM. These include safety standards, such as having an approved lifeguard on site, and availability of life jackets, and first aid equipment.

Uniform specifications

The municipality has launched proactive awareness measures for over 500 educational institutions in the Emirate of Dubai, such as kindergartens, nurseries, and schools, along with institutions that provide school uniforms, where a certificate of conformity is required by locally or internationally accredited laboratories to ensure compliance of uniforms to the approved standards and specifications.