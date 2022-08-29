Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has affirmed it is prepared to welcome the new school year (which begins on Monday) by raising its alertness level and increasing its presence on roads near school areas in the northern emirates.

In addition, the emergency pre-hospital care provider will be closely coordinating with its strategic partners to ensure the highest levels of safety for all, it said.

National Ambulance also called for adherence to health and safety guidelines, and urged motorists to drive safely and be patient, as well as adhering to the speed limits and being extra cautious in school zones, especially around children going in and out of cars and buses. It also reminded people of the importance of planning their journey ahead and leaving home early to avoid expected traffic delays and the need to rush, which may result in traffic violations and accidents.

National Ambulance recommends

Ensure children get enough sleep and provide them with nutritious food and a bottle of water.

Remind children to adhere to preventive measures and provide them with masks for use in closed areas.

Plan ahead and leave home early to avoid traffic delays and last-minute stress.

Drive safely, adhere to the speed limit and keep a safe distance behind the vehicles in front.\

Slow down, take extra care and adhere to the speed limit in school zones.

Always give children the right-of-way.

Take caution of school buses and give them the right of way. Stop and remain stopped during boarding/de-boarding of students.

Do not double park, ensure children reach the school gate safely and do not let them walk between cars. Hotline number 998.

National Ambulance reminds members of the public that in case of an emergency not to hesitate to call 998 to request the ambulance service.