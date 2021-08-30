Dubai: All students from any educational institution in the UAE can pick up a total of four educational books per student, for free, until September 4 from BookHero at Oasis Mall Dubai.
All they have to do is show any proof of studying, such as a student ID, admissions slip, or receipt for school fees, said BookHero founder Montserrat Martin. Even home-schoolers and visiting students from abroad can collect their four complimentary educational books. The initiative, held in collaboration with Oasis Mall Dubai, had started on August 15.
Text books across a range of curricula, and for school and university-level studies, are available from a collection of some 5,000 titles. Students can browse and select their four books daily from 10am to 10pm at BookHero’s pavilion at Oasis Mall Dubai’s atrium.
Supporting families
BookHero has been holding “book swaps” for six years, in which readers bring their books and swap them for books of other readers. “This time, we said for students, ‘don’t give us any books, just come and take whatever four [educational] books you like’. We wanted to reach out to families, especially during these pandemic times. Instead of pre-loved books going to waste, why not give them to families,” Martin said.