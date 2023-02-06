DUBAI: Students can now register for the Dubai International Academy Model United Nations (DIAMUN) 2023 conference which will be held in Dubai between March 3 and 5. The registrations can be done online on the DIAMUN website.

This was announced after the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) signed an agreement with Innoventures Education to be the knowledge partner for DIAMUN 2023.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO - KFE, and Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education at KFE headquarters in Academic City, Dubai.

DIAMUN 2023 is celebrating 15 years and will be hosted at DIA Emirates Hills.

Al Awar said: “The Knowledge Fund Establishment naturally supports initiatives that provide an ideal environment for students to access quality education, which will equip them to be global citizens. We are happy to be the knowledge partner for DIAMUN 2023 and contribute to supporting the Dubai government’s vision of creating future leaders for the knowledge economy.”

Bhojani said: “Model United Nations helps develop the skills of diplomacy, debate, and dialogue in students. A fully student-led event, DIAMUN is an enriching experience, reflecting the deep research students undertake prior to the conference. It develops leadership and collaboration in students, and they have complete ownership over their learning. Powered by the landmark partnership with KFE, we are looking forward to an even more vibrant conference this year, which will hone leadership skills, cultural wisdom and empathy in our future leaders.”

As many as 800 delegates attend DIAMUN on an average every year, representing 20 countries and six continents. The largest MUN conference in the Middle East, DIAMUN is affiliated with The Hague International Model United Nations (THIMUN) Foundation, one of the largest MUN organisations in the world.

DIAMUN 2023 theme

With the UAE declaring 2023 The Year of Sustainability, the theme for DIAMUN 2023 is “Collaborating to Foster Sustainable Development”. A special committee instituted this year, “Special Conference on Climate Change”, is inspired by the UAE hosting COP28 from November 6 to 17. The conference is entirely paperless, with resolutions and voting digitalised through the DIAMUN Web app developed by DIA Emirates Hills students.