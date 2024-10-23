Dubai: For the first time, three finalists who beat 28.2 million students were crowned as the winners of the Dh500,000 title in the 8th Arab Reading Challenge at the grand finale held in Dubai Opera on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai honoured the top three winners of the largest Arab literacy initiative launched by him.

Shekh Mohammed crowned Hatem Mohammed Jasem from Syria, Kadi bint Musfir from Saudi Arabia and Salsabil Hassan Sawalha from Palestine as the winners. They will get cash prize of Dh500,000 each.

This year, Arab Reading Challenge saw the participation of an impressive 28.2 million students from 229,000 schools across 50 countries, breaking all the previous records.

Special winner

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, crowned the winner in the category of People of Determination Champion. Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Abdul Halim (Al-Azhar Al-Sharif), Egypt won the title with a cash prize of Dh200,000.

Sheikh Hamdan also honoured Mohammed Abdul Fattah Al-Refaie from Sweden, as the winner of the Community Champion for participants from non-Arabic speaking counties with a cash prize of Dh100,000.

Best supervisor

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior crowned Rabie Ahmed (Syria), as the best supervisor with Dh300,000 prize money and Al Ibdaa’ Model School — Cycle 1 (UAE) as the best school which bagged Dh1million.

The grand ceremony, which was live-streamed and watched by thousands at several participating countries, was held in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and other senior officials. A video displaying several inspiring messages from Sheikh Mohammed was also screened. The event included soulful performances themed around the event by Tunisian singer and former actress Latifa.