In a post on her account on X, the minister said: “Congratulations to Saif Hassan Ibrahim Karam from Sharjah Model Secondary School for securing third place in the world in chemistry at the International Science and Engineering Fair [ISEF]. Saif, a public school student, achieved this remarkable feat, ranking third among over 2,000 participants from 70 countries. We are proud of Saif’s global achievement and eagerly await his return to the UAE.”