Sharjah: A public school student from Sharjah has achieved third place globally in chemistry at the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which ended on Friday in Los Angeles, USA.
Saif Hassan Ibrahim Karam, a student of Sharjah Model Secondary School, competed against more than 2,000 students from 70 countries.
Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment, extended her congratulations to Saif.
In a post on her account on X, the minister said: “Congratulations to Saif Hassan Ibrahim Karam from Sharjah Model Secondary School for securing third place in the world in chemistry at the International Science and Engineering Fair [ISEF]. Saif, a public school student, achieved this remarkable feat, ranking third among over 2,000 participants from 70 countries. We are proud of Saif’s global achievement and eagerly await his return to the UAE.”