British boarding schools are known worldwide for their ability to provide children with an all-round education. And one of the great strengths of the British education system is also the recognition that all children learn differently.

Schools offering support for Specific Learning Difficulties (SpLD) provide teaching through a range of formats, including targeted small group sessions and in-class assistance. Speech & Language Therapy, occupational therapy, assistive technology and utilising the expertise and experience of the SENCo and team in order to best support young people with regards to their learning difficulties is tailored to each child’s needs.

Pupils with learning difficulties such as dyslexia are offered withdrawal from non-core subjects to focus on identified areas of difficulty such as reading, writing and maths. Learning Support Departments also assist those who need guidance with organisation and study skills, including examination technique and revision strategies.

A growing number of specialist schools in the UK offer a route to A Levels, Foundation programmes and university places for international students. An international student requiring a Year 11 place can be difficult to place in schools offering the conventional two year GCSE programme, as they would have missed a year of study towards the exams. In order to meet this need, many schools are now offering a one year GCSE programme, where students study up to 7 subjects, sufficient to see them through to the full A Level programme in Year 12.

The message for parents of international students, considering a UK boarding school is that there is a myriad of schools offering different levels of support for children with different needs but all with a common goal of helping students of all levels to develop for a successful future.