Kalam in Swat Valley, Pakistan, turns into a winter wonderland. Image Credit: Courtesy: Nasar Ali

Dubai: University students in Dubai were taken on a virtual tour of Pakistan’s natural and multicultural attractions by senior Pakistani officials on Wednesday.

The webinar with Middlesex University Dubai on tourism in Pakistan was addressed by Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Chairman, National Tourism Coordination Board, Pakistan.

“Pakistan is an exotic tourist destination. It offers mountains, deserts, beaches, ancient Hindu civilisation, largest sleeping Buddha, oldest churches, Sufi sites and much more. Combined with these, the hospitality of the people of Pakistan is unmatchable. We invite the world to come and explore Pakistan,” said Bukhari.

Religious tourism

Speaking about the promotion of religious tourism in Pakistan, Bukhari said that Pakistan was creating the largest Gandhara Trail in the world. Gandhara is the cradle of the famous Gandhara culture, art and learning. This region is home to ancient and highly sacred Buddhist stupas in Taxila and Swat. “We welcome tourists to explore the treasures of Gandhara civilisation in Pakistan”, he added.

Tallest peaks

On mountaineering in Pakistan, Bukhari said Pakistan is home to five of the 14 highest peaks in the world. First base camp of K2 is 5,200 metres, much higher than many mountain peaks in the world. The other mountain peaks include Gasherbrum, Broad Peak and Nanga Parbat.

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari addresses the webinar with Middlesex University Dubai students on tourism in Pakistan. Image Credit: Supplied

Something for everyone

Meanwhile, Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, led a virtual presentation for the students of Middlesex University Dubai. While taking the students on a virtual tour of Pakistan, he mentioned that Pakistan had “everything for every taste”. He said: “We have the highest polo ground in the world, the highest cold desert in the world, longest glaciers outside the polar region, highest paved road in the world, second-highest mountain peak, natural wonders in the form of the beautiful Attabad lake and much more.”