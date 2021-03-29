Dubai: The Dubai Media Office on Monday tweeted a view of the Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal from space. Pictures taken by Khalifa Sat show the progress in efforts to refloat the massive container that blocked a major trade route for the past six days.
KhalifaSat is a technologically advanced remote sensing Earth Observation Satellite, which was totally designed and built at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai. It is the first satellite that is 100% Emirati-made. KhalifaSat was launched into orbit on October 30, 2018, from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center.
The Ever Given container ship became stranded diagonally across the Suez Canal on March 23. It had lost the ability to steer due to strong winds and a sandstorm.
The stranded container ship was almost fully re-floated on Monday and has restarted its engines, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened.