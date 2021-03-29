1 of 9
Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, this year – like most celebrations in 2021 – were a muted affair in the UAE. However, there was some festivity, even if it came with masks and COVID-19 precautions in place.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Photographer
Residents started shopping for the traditional coloured powders on March 28.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News photographer
Water guns, powered colours and water balloons are traditionally used to celebrate.
Image Credit: Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
On Holi, your water gun will still be the most beloved weapon you will carry to splash your friends with coloured water.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News phorgrapher
Food is integral to every festival in India and what better way to experience a deep dive into the culture than with a sweet of savory snack.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News photographer
On Holi, sweets and snacks such as gujiiyas and kanji are a must-have.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News photographer
Resident in Dubai checks out an event-appropriate T-shirt.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News photographer
Smile and pain the town red, blue, green and more colours on Holi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News photographer
Residents gets festive in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News photographer