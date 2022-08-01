Dubai: A new cohort of 70 teachers have graduated a UAE-based programme that equips teachers with knowledge and skills to better understand the learning needs of children of determination.

Al Jalila Foundation, a non-profit organisation supporting medical innovation and a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, celebrated the new graduates from the eighth cohort of the Ta’alouf Teachers Training programme.

The latest edition of the programme directly impacted 231 children of determination and indirectly more than 11,700 children in the UAE.

What the programme covers

The programme includes monthly training sessions, participation in professional learning communities, and individual mentoring sessions. The latest edition of the programme saw 32 initiatives implemented in schools across the UAE to promote inclusion. These initiatives included awareness sessions for students, parents and teachers; buddy programs; and several other programmes aimed at improving the learning experience for children of determination.

With the support of its partners and donors, Al Jalila Foundation has invested Dh3 million since the beginning of the programme to equip teachers with the knowledge to empower children of determination to reach their full potential.

Al Jalila Foundation, in partnership with Zayed University, has now delivered eight cohorts and trained 548 teachers from 163 government and private schools across the seven emirates.

The programme, which runs for one academic year, was established in 2014 in partnership with Zayed University. It is supported by the Ministry of Education and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

The Ta’alouf (harmony in Arabic) programme is delivered in English and Arabic. The eighth cohort comprised teachers of 12 nationalities. The teachers, 70 per cent of whom were UAE nationals, came from all seven emirates.

Social inclusion

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “At the heart of Ta’alouf is social inclusion, and we will continue to champion it in our classrooms, our playgrounds, and our communities so that every child, irrespective of their ability, has the opportunity to shine. It is heart-warming to hear from teachers how ‘life-changing’ the programme has been and how it continues to bring out the best in their pupils.”