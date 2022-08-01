Dubai: Students will learn about school security patrols and how they should react to various situations inside or outside the school, as part of the summer programme by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children (AJCCC), an entity of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in cooperation with Dubai Police.
The aim is to spread a culture of security among children and enhance their awareness of the need for a healthy lifestyle.
These activities include workshops offered by Dubai Police to children participating in the AJCCC summer programme, as well as police-dog shows, lectures on healthy nutrition, and sports activities. These workshops will be held until 11 August.
Culinary arts
AJCCC will also host visits organised by Dubai Police for students participating in its summer programme from Al Qeyam Model School and Asma Bint Al Numan School, who will participate in workshops on culinary and performing arts.
AJCCC’s wider summer programme is taking place until August 26 in cooperation with partners Iqraa Arabic Language Centre (Iqra’a), ‘Project You’, and the Centre for Musical Arts. To register, send an email to info@iqraalc.com or call 0551822510.