Dubai: A Filipina mother in the UAE who has lung cancer can now complete her treatment after an initiative covered her remaining medical expenses.

The remaining funds for Grace were secured through a recent agreement between Mahzooz, a weekly draw in the UAE, and Dubai-based Al Jalila Foundation. After learning about Grace’s situation, Mahzooz made the decision to donate the remaining funds, whose amount was not revealed, in addition to Al Jalila Foundation’s planned fundraiser for Grace’s treatment.

Severe coughing

Grace needed immediate medical attention to treat the incapacitating symptoms of cancer. An accountant by profession, Grace has been living the UAE since 2007 and had been leading a healthy, busy life, being engaged in active sports up until May 2021, when she started suffering shortness of breath and severe coughing, which is when her cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

Having the Al Jalila Foundation coordinate and organise Grace’s crowdfunding campaign, as well as Mahzooz’s contribution, has enabled Grace to receive the immunotherapy treatment she needs to cure her cancer.

Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz, said: “When we heard about Grace’s case, we knew we had to do something; she’s a young mother and her medical condition would also affect the life of her daughter. While it is a serious disease, we are happy that we can provide for her treatment and hopefully she will make a full recovery.”

Life-saving treatment

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “With the increasing number of cancer cases reported every year around the world, Al Jalila Foundation helps patients unable to afford quality treatment. With the support of our partners and donors like Ewings, every year we can fund life-saving treatment for hundreds of patients in the UAE battling the disease.”

He added: “It is thanks to this community spirit and care that patients like Grace are given a second chance. Studies show that emotional support is integral to the healing journey therefore, in addition to financial medical aid, Al Jalila Foundation also provides emotional support to women with cancer through our Majlis Al Amal community. Grace’s story of hope is testimony that we can all do our part to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients.”