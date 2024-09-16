The Ajyal programme seeks to promote awareness and develop communication skills among students, parents and educational and administrative bodies in schools through lectures, dialogues and educational workshops, featuring a select group of experienced and qualified speakers and educational specialists.

Ahmed Darwish Al-Mehairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said: “At the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, we believe that education is the foundation for building advanced societies. Therefore, the launch of the Ajyal programme represents a crucial step toward achieving our vision of fostering a collaborative language to meet our goals by creating an environment for students, parents and educational bodies using the department’s available resources. This initiative reflects institutional collaboration among entities in Dubai.”

He said, “We recognise that success in education requires cooperation and integration between the family, school and community. Through this programme, we aim to provide sustainable and impactful support that enhances students’ ability to face challenges and positively enriches their educational experience.”

Unified efforts

Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the KHDA in Dubai, said: “We appreciate the launch of the Ajyal programme, which is a result of the ongoing efforts by our colleagues at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to raise awareness among the emerging generations about important social phenomena and to build positive interaction platforms. We are pleased to continue working together, uniting our efforts and expertise to achieve the common goals of this important initiative, which will contribute to preparing and empowering our students with the skills needed to face challenges and enhance their awareness of positive values within a supportive educational environment that aligns with national identity and Islamic teachings, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”