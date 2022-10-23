Dubai: Najah Dubai, a three-day education fair featuring more than 80 participating universities and exhibitors from over 15 different countries, opened at Hall 4 of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday.

DWTC Vice-Chairman Butti Saeed Al Ghandi officially opened Najah Dubai. Registration is still available on the NajahExpo website for the free-to-attend event being held till October 25.

After a successful Abu Dhabi leg last week that welcomed 14,207 unique visitors, Najah sees students access to tools that help them in curating their higher education journey from information on admissions, counselling, scholarship opportunities, study abroad options to alumni experiences and more.

Najah is hosted in the two emirates to cater to high school students and post-graduate applicants. Najah Abu Dhabi, in its 16th edition, took place from October 16 to 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Najah Dubai, now in its second edition, is being held from October 23 to 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

What visitors said

“I came here because I wanted to widen my perspective and widen my university choices and Najah in Abu Dhabi was the perfect opportunity to do that,” Noor Mahjoub, a student at Lycee Louis Massignon, had said during the Abu Dhabi edition of the fair recently.

Jeniffer Shaffer, a parent who also went to Najah Abu Dhabi 2022, said: “We actually got to meet multiple universities that we might not have considered. It helps you get a deeper understanding as well about what’s required of a student as well as a parent to get them prepped for college. [It also gives] a chance to expose your children to universities from all over the world and also the country that you’re from possibly and have a better understanding to how to get through the college process and what that will take.”