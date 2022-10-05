Studying abroad is a dream for many students – and for good reason. It's the perfect way to gain exposure to new cultures, learn new languages, and explore different parts of the world. If you're interested in studying abroad but aren't sure how to make it happen, you're not alone.

Every year, thousands of students from all over the world, including students from the UAE, set their sights on attending a top-rated university abroad. The problem is that with the competition being so stiff, only a small percentage of these students will actually achieve their goals.

So, how can you increase your chances of getting accepted into the school of your dreams? With a little bit of preparation and hard work, you can make your dream a reality.

It's all in the preparation

The first step in getting accepted into any university, let alone your dream school, is making sure that you understand the requirements for admission. Every school is different, so it's important to do your research and know what the requirements are for the schools you're interested in.

One of the ways you can start your prep is by attending global education fairs like Najah Education Expo.

Image Credit: Supplied

Najah Expo is the #1 global education fair in the Middle East. For its 2022 edition, Najah Abu Dhabi and Najah Dubai will welcome education institutions like universities, colleges, and training centres, as well as education service providers from all over the world.

Alan Kelly, Commercial Director of Informa Connect, the organisers of Najah Expo, says that many students often don't realise the importance of preparing early for their applications.

"A lot of students leave their applications to the last minute and as a result, they don't get accepted into their first choice university," he explains. "Najah is a great place for students to start their university research and get information on the admission requirements of different schools."

SAVE THE DATE FOR NAJAH EXPOS

Najah Abu Dhabi

October 16 - 18

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)



Najah Dubai

October 23 - 25

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)



Widen your options

If your heart is set on one particular university, it can be easy to only focus on that one school. But it's important to keep in mind that there are other great universities out there, not only in the US and UK but also in other parts of Europe, Asia and Australia.

Image Credit: Supplied

The good news is that students in Dubai and Abu Dhabi get the opportunity to explore different international and local universities right in their own backyard.

Najah Expo 2022 is hosting more than 80 universities from 20 countries, making it the perfect platform for students to find their dream school.

If you're looking to study abroad, Najah Education Expo will give you the rare opportunity to meet with representatives from top global universities including King's College London, Paris College of Art, and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Get a sneak peek at what goes on at Najah Education Expo

Be efficient in your university applications

Once you've selected the universities you want to apply to, it's important to be efficient in your application process so that you don't waste any time. While it's good to have many options, you still have to shortlist your application to the universities that match your desired course and requirements.

"There are a lot of great universities out there, but you can't apply to all of them," adds Kelly. "The key is to be strategic in your approach and get guidance from experts during your application process. This year, Najah will be offering free access to the Najah Success Hub where students can get guidance from education experts on their university applications."

Najah also offers student workshops that give insight into the application process, how to write a personal statement, international scholarships, and what universities are looking for in a candidate. These workshops will be led by education experts from exhibiting universities.

So if you're looking to study abroad at your dream university, make sure to visit Najah Abu Dhabi or Najah Dubai and take advantage of all the resources available to help you make your dream a reality.

Najah is a free resource for students in the UAE from Grade 10-12 that provides an ideal platform for them to explore their education and career options as they plan their future.