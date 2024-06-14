Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to gradually delegate the powers to regulate the private education sector in the emirate to the RAK DOK until the end of 2024.

The move aligns with the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, and the national aspirations aimed at continuing to advance the educational system to keep pace with the latest global trends.

Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector at the MoE, and Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, RAK DOK Board Member, signed the MoU. According to the MoU, RAK DOK will adopt a new approach that focuses on improving educational services and enhancing their quality to meet the best international standards, in line with the future development goals of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Private education support

Dr Al Sumaiti stressed the pivotal role of RAK DOK in supporting efforts to develop the educational system in the emirate, fostering competitiveness and efficiency. She emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the department in enhancing private education in Ras Al Khaimah, aligning with students’ aspirations, and attracting top-tier international educational institutions.

She added: “This MoU marks the first step of our strategic collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, aimed at supporting their team in fulfilling their responsibilities and efficiently attaining the department’s strategic objectives. We look forward to strengthening our cooperation with the department and all our local partners to enhance every facet of the education system in the country.”

r Rabaa Al Sumaiti (4th Right) and Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi (5th right) with other officials during the MoU signing ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

Leading destination

The MoU supports the RAK DOK’s efforts towards elevating the private education system in the emirate while promoting excellence and innovation, as well as working to attract top-tier international educational and academic institutions, to solidify its position as a leading education destination.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi said: “This is a highly notable and exciting new chapter in our collective efforts to enhance educational outcomes in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. By joining forces, we have a unique opportunity to elevate educational standards to global levels and address the diverse needs of all students, including students of determination.”

Exciting time

He noted: “It’s an exciting time for the education sector in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. RAK DOK will play an essential role in overseeing, supporting and illuminating the path towards excellence in education.

Comprising four directorates, RAK DOK will oversee Licensing and Compliance, Operations and Engagement, Quality and Assessment and Strategy & Policy for the private education sector. The activities of these departments are integrated to build a comprehensive educational system for all levels of education.