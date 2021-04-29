MAHE Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, has announced that it is open to accept registrations for its undergraduate programmes based on the predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results of the students. The decision was taken to support the prospective students in these times of uncertainty.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, said, “We understand that there is a sense of uncertainty among the students with regards to their higher studies due to the difficult times. However, we assure students that we are there with them at every step to help them take an informed decision. We have also made the application process flexible to suit the students. Students can visit us on campus or connect with us virtually and register with us to block their seats based on their predicted grades, internal assessments or pre-board results.”

MAHE Dubai is conducting on-campus as well as online open houses every Friday to help prospective students make an informed decision about their careers ahead.

It is a good opportunity for students and parents to meet the admissions counsellors, know about the programmes offered, the eligibility criteria, the admission process, as well as the scholarships.

MAHE Dubai is also offering an early bird offer to encourage students to register in advance. Students registering before the end of the month are eligible for a registration fee waiver and a special scholarship.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus is a 5-star rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, with the highest overall rating score of 836. It is also a proud recipient of the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for ‘Outstanding Support for Students’.