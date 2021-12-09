With 21 years of academic excellence in providing world-class American education, London American City College (LACC) in the UAE is run by distinguished professors of international repute and has produced over 12,000 successful graduates.
London American City College (LACC) is offering up to 35 per cent scholarships to deserving students for January 2022 intake who have completed 12th grade in CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, federal board and state board curricula. Students are most welcome to submit their documents with our academic counsellors to know their scholarship eligibility. Students can earn top ranked American degrees from LACC at 10 per cent of the cost of studying in the USA.
LACC students have more than 95 per cent employability across the globe. Our graduates can easily obtain well paying jobs in top ranked multinational corporations (MNCs). LACC produces star managers and global business leaders.
LACC is the only higher educational institution in the UAE, fully accredited by the European council for Business Education (ECBE), Belgium, and the Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC), England, with a distinctive status of ‘a Premier Institution’. LACC is an educational member of International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) and Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), USA, for maintaining world-class business education. LACC has been conferred with several awards such as ASIC Inclusivity Award for Quality education, European Gold Awards for Best Practices, and BIZZ Awards for maintaining superior quality standards in teaching and research.
With all the above mentioned academic distinctions, LACC is a prestigious institution run by distinguished professors of international repute with their presence in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Students who aspire to migrate to the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and all other European countries, pursue our world-class degree programmes. LACC has students from more than 45 nations.